Simona Halep announced her retirement from tennis after this one



24 Career WTA Titles:



- 2 Majors (5 Major finals)

- 9 1000s

- 1 WTA Elite

- 3 500s

- 9 250s

- 64 weeks at No.1

- 2 consecutive YE#1s

- 5 YE Top 3 finishes

- 45 Top 10 Wins



