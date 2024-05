🇮🇹‼️ 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Bologna statement: "This morning, Thiago Motta told the Club that he would not be renewing his contract with Bologna."



"Now informed of his decision, the Club would like to thank Thiago for the incredible work."



He's going to Juventus. 🔜⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FwMBfcK3PW