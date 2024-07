Southgate says “beer me” Supporters oblige https://t.co/GZeIFCpaur

Gareth Southgate has plastic pint cups thrown at him by irate England fans after dire 0-0 draw with Slovenia as Three Lions supporters turn on boss despite winning Euro 2024 group https://t.co/Bl7VCXu5fg pic.twitter.com/bYHcFwjSrs