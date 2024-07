This is not good 👀



Yokohama #FMarinos booed after a 2-1 home loss to Tokyo Verdy and Harry Kewell wasn’t happy. The Aussie had to be ushered away.



F.Marinos have lost 8 of their 20 games so far - 14 points off the pace, after consecutive defeats.



