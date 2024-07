This is who we are. Always Athletic, in the good times and the bad.



𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖#RealSociedadAthletic #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/KCgwdbqPTU