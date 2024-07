Most accurate through balls in Europe's top five leagues over the past 𝘁𝘄𝗼 seasons:



◉ 37 - Lionel Messi

◎ 35 - Bruno Fernandes

◎ 32 - Martin Ødegaard

◎ 25 - Álex Baena

◎ 24 - Kevin De Bruyne



Messi was only in Europe for one of those two seasons... 👽 pic.twitter.com/OInwugqstz