🚨🇮🇹 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Gianluca Scamacca (25) has TORN his ACL and will be out for 6/7 months, reports @FabrizioRomano! 🏥❌



Huge blow for Atalanta and the player, speedy recovery to him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RXbtZ1hlD8