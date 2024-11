🤷🏼‍♂️🇩🇪 AS Roma’s new manager Claudio Ranieri: “I’ve spent some time watching games… and I’m asking to myself: why Mats Hummels can’t play? How is that possible?”.



Hummels didn’t start one single game under Ivan Jurić. 23 mins (!) so far since joining Roma in September. pic.twitter.com/GsxSMGBpUh