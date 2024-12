🚨🇫🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Raphael Varane (31) retires from football! 👋



"They say all good things must come to an end.", he said via statement.



He also confirms he will stay with Como, just in a non-playing role. More confirmed soon. pic.twitter.com/fWsZN4jNbn