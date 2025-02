Serhou Guirassy has equalled the record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League campaign for Borussia Dortmund:



◎ 10 - Robert Lewandowski (2012/13)

◎ 10 - Erling Haaland (2020/21)

◉ 10 - Serhou Guirassy (2024/25)



