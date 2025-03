📸 #SaudiArabia 🇸🇦| The works continues speedy at #Aramco Stadium "New Dammam Stadium" will be ready by 2026,



A capacity of 46 thousand viewers

Fully air conditioned

The estimated cost is $387 million.

will host 2027 AFC #AsianCup & 2034 #WorldCup matches pic.twitter.com/x4NCo11iXu