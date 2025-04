Team News from Villa Park 👇



🟣 - Onana replaces Ramsey in Aston Villa's only change from the first leg.



🔵 - Barcola is chosen over Doue, Marquinhos comes back into the starting XI.



📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtHpng #BBCFootball #UCL #AVLPSG pic.twitter.com/kq5iTVMfYL