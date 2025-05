🌍 | STARTING LINEUPS



It's PSG against Arsenal at Parc des Princes to decide who joins Inter in the #UCL final! 🌟



❌ Dembélé only makes the bench

✅ Timber fit, Partey back, Merino as a no. 9



Quite different team news for the two sides going into this one!#PSGARS pic.twitter.com/9W1Ayrbs4B