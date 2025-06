🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Adam Lallana (37) has retired from football! 👋



Full career stats: 603 apps, 89 goals, 78 assists + 5 trophies won.



Played for Southampton, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Brighton. pic.twitter.com/GO4ldXIFvX