🚨 Jorge Jesus has agreed to become new Al Nassr head coach 💛💙🇵🇹



Former Al Hilal manager will be unveiled soon as deal has been agreed for Jesus to become Al Nassr coach, as per @Santi_J_FM.



Cristiano Ronaldo also approved him as coach. ✅🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Z29WWusIk0