We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former player, Wyn Davies at the age of 83.



‘Wyn the Leap’ made over 200 appearances for the club and was part of our 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup winning side.



Our thoughts are with Wyn’s family and friends at this sad time. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/5XTbioIbrH