Eyes on the captain.

Thiago Silva was everywhere in Fluminense’s big win over Inter. 💪🇧🇷



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/EKuy66wbFr