📝 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: Novak Djoković has become a part-owner of Le Mans FC. 🇷🇸💰❤️💛



Racing drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen are also acquiring stakes in the club, which has been promoted to Ligue 2. 💶✅ pic.twitter.com/PmVmOc9JHi