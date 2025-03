There are only 250 Bugatti Tourbillon’s in the world and Erling Haaland is becoming one of the owners for €4.7M. 🤩🇫🇷



💨 0 to 400: 16 seconds

🚀 445 km/h top speed

🐎 1800 horsepower (V16 naturally aspirated + 3 electric motors)



