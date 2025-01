🚨Obstructed View Alert🚨



Sections 438, 417 & so on



One of SEVERAL obstructed views in AT&T Stadium’s 400 level. In 438 a fan traveled from Missouri & paid $170. In 417 the ticket was donated to a veteran. 30% of the field is blocked & NOTHING was disclosed prior. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/frvgbPEUtt