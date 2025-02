Dylan Larkin from Michigan delivers winning goal as USA Hockey defeats Canada 3-1.

Oooh Canada that’s gotta hurt us beating you in hockey.

Do not boo our national anthem next time.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/idFER05YpX