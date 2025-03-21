Live
Luka Doncic a meccs előtt elsütötte az év dobását, majd nagyon kikapott a Lakers - videó

Origo
38 perce
luka doncicNBALos Angeles LakersBronny James
A gyakorlatilag az összes sztárját nélkülöző Los Angeles Lakers hazai pályán kapott 29 pontos verést a Milwaukee Buckstól. A kaliforniai csapat szlovén sztárja, Luka Doncic a pihenőjét töltve is bemutatta az év dobását, Bronny James pedig apja távollétében egyéni rekorddal zárta a meccset.

A Los Angeles Lakers hazai pályán kapott ki 118-89-re a Milwaukee Buckstól, de ez aligha ért bárkit is meglepetésként. A kaliforniai sztárcsapatnak ugyanis gyakorlatilag az összes sztárja kihagyta a meccset ilyen-olyan okokból. Nem öltözött át LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura és Maxi Kleber sem. A vendégek részéről Damian Lillard nem lépett pályára.

Luka Doncic ettől függetlenül persze megmutatta magát a szurkolóknak, és el is kápráztatta őket egy szenzációs show-dobással. Várjuk Steph Curry válaszát...

A meccs egyetlen igazi hazai nyertese LeBron James fia, Bronny James volt, aki 17 pontos karriercsúccsal zárta a meccset, amivel Dalton Knecht mellett a Lakers legeredményesebb játékosa lett.

Eredmények:
Los Angeles Lakers–Milwaukee Bucks 89-118
Indiana Pacers–Brooklyn Nets 105-99
Charlotte Hornets–New York Knicks 115-98
Sacramento Kings–Chicago Bulls 116-128
Golden State Warriors–Toronto Raptors 117-114

 

