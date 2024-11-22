Ettől az összetevőtől szaftos lesz a csirkemell

A TikTok oldalán osztott meg egy videót, @ketorecipes néven ismert szakács, amiben megosztotta a követőivel, hogyan készíti úgy el a csirkemellet, hogy az ínycsiklandó és szaftos marad.
Hozzávalók:
3 db csirkemell
Fél tk szódabikarbóna
1 tk oregánó
1 tk fokhagymapor
1 tk füstölt paprika
2 ek natúr joghurt
Fél citrom leve
Só, bors, fűszerek
Elkészítés:
1. A felsorolt fűszerekkel bepácoljuk a csirkemellet, majd néhány órán át állni hagyjuk. A szódabikarbóna azért szükséges, mert ez a hozzávaló kis mennyiségben lágyítja a húsrostokat. Emiatt pedig nem szárad ki sütés közben.
2. Miután a pácolt húst kivettük a hűtőből, várjuk meg míg szoba-hőmérsékletűre melegszik, majd utána közepes lángon 3 és fél percig sütjük a csirkemell egyik oldalát, miközben fedővel lefedjük a serpenyőt.
3. Ezután fordítsuk meg a melleket és süssük még további hét percig.
4. Ha kész, akkor tálalás előtt hagyjuk 5 percig pihenni.
Forrás: Mirror
