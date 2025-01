Megint baj van a Marvel Rivals számítógépes kiadásával

PSA EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW AND BE AWARE OF THIS: YOUR FPS EFFECTS YOUR PING IN MARVEL RIVALS. @MarvelRivals PLEASE FIX.



Screenshot 1: capped 30fps - 33 ping

Screenshot 2: capped 60fps - 41 ping

Screenshot 3: capped 110fps - 46 ping

Screenshot 4: uncapped fps - 66 ping (a 20-ping… pic.twitter.com/ShqKCDTqOO