Liam Hemswortht egy ötvenes nő vadászta le

RELEASE DATE: October 11, 2024. TITLE: Lonely Planet. STUDIO: Netflix. DIRECTOR: Susannah Grant. PLOT: At a retreat in Morocco, a woman meets a young man whose acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair. STARRING: LAURA DERN as Katherine Loewe, LIAM HEMSWORTH as Owen Brophy

