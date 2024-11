Itt a hivatalos bejelentés: ez várható a Stranger Things befejező évadában - videó

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN, FINN WOLFHARD, MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, NOAH SCHNAPP and SADIE SINK in STRANGER THINGS (2016), directed by MATT DUFFER and ROSS DUFFER CALEB MCLAUGHLIN, FINN WOLFHARD, MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, NOAH SCHNAPP and SADIE SINK in STRANGER THINGS (2016), directed by MATT DUFFER and ROSS DUFFER. Season 3 x 4. (Credit Image: © 21 Laps Ent/Album/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press) 2016

Fotó: Nortfhoto