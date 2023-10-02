Nézegessen még több szexi képet a Miss Universe Hungary győzteséről!
Egy erdélyi lány, Blága Tünde nyert 2023-ban - lapozzon!
Korábban már indult szépségversenyen
2019-ben Miss Earth Hungary volt
Van egy csoda kis falu Erdélyben. Ott kezdtem el megálmodni azt az életet, amit most élek - írta oldalán
Nem születtem tehetős családba, viszont nagyon erős hitet hoztam magammal - folytatta
Nézze tovább a képeit!
