Hírlevél

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl

Kiemelt témák

Rovatok

PodcastPodcastVideóVideóVéleményVélemény

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl
Rendkívüli

Lemondott a teljes orosz kormány

szalmonella

Földre esett étel - mi az igazság az öt másodperces szabályról?

1 órája
Olvasási idő: 5 perc
baktérium, streptococcus
A streptococcus baktérium sokféle betegséget tud okozni
Fotó: Science Photo Library via AFP/JUAN GAERTNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Juan Gaertner/Science Photo Libr
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Szinte mindenkivel előfordult már, hogy leejtett ételt, ilyenkor gyorsan felkaptuk, mondván, hogy öt másodperc alatt nem tapadna rá a baktériumok, így azt nyugodtan meg lehet enni. De valóban létezik az öt másodperces szabály?
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
szalmonellabaktériumkórokozó

Az 5 másodperces szabály sok problémát vet fel, vannak ugyanis olyan ételek, amelyekre gyorsabban rátapadnak a baktériumok, ilyen a dinnye, ugyanakkor vannak olyanok is, amelyekre lassabban, mint például a gumicukorra. Ennek ellenére

 sokan a mai napig vallják, hogy 5 másodperc alatt nincs ideje a baktériumoknak rátapadni az ételre, így nyugodt szívvel fogyasztják el a földről felszedett ételeket.

Egy brit orvos, dr. Sermed Menzher most egy videóban elárulta, hogy számos kórokozó, mint például a szalmonella és a campylobacterek előszeretettel tanyáznak a padlón, szőnyegen, ráadásul ezek akár 4 hétig is életben maradnak a földön. 

Ha leejtük az ételt, villámgyorsan rátapadhatnak, a szervezetünkbe juttatva pedig komoly megbetegedéseket, rosszullétekhez okozhatunk magunknak. 

Így tehát az orvos tanácsa, hogy

 semmiképpen ne együk meg azt az ételt, ami leesett a földre

 - írja a Bors a Mirror cikke nyomán. 

@drsermedmezher “Quick, 5 Second Rule!” #food. Invasive bacterial species such as Salmonella and Campylobacter have the potential to cause disease when ingested through contaminated food, water, or contact with infected animals or surfaces. These bacteria can survive and multiply in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to various symptoms ranging from mild gastroenteritis to severe and potentially life-threatening illness. Ingestion and colonization: When ingested, Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria can adhere to the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and colonize the intestines. This colonization allows the bacteria to evade the body's natural defenses and establish an infection. Toxin production: Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria produce toxins that can damage the cells lining the intestines, leading to inflammation and disruption of normal gut function. These toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Invasion and systemic spread: In some cases, Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria can penetrate the intestinal lining and enter the bloodstream, leading to systemic infection. Once in the bloodstream, the bacteria can spread to other organs and tissues, causing more severe symptoms and complications such as sepsis, meningitis, or reactive arthritis. Immune response: The body's immune system responds to the presence of invasive bacteria by mounting an inflammatory response. While this immune response is essential for controlling and clearing the infection, it can also contribute to tissue damage and the severity of symptoms. #health #bacteria ♬ Storytelling - Adriel

 

 

origo.hu

Sztárok Macron és a kínai elnök díszvacsoráján Párizsban

ripost.hu

Herceg Csabi: „nem volt szükségem érettségire, az érettséginek lett volna szüksége rám”

borsonline.hu

Intenzív osztályra került a magyar legenda, haladéktalanul megműtötték

hirtv.hu

Fordulat következett be a Nemzeti Színházban történt balesetről szóló nyomozásban

ripost.hu

Bajnokok Ligája után teljes szétesés: óriási gondban a magyar válogatott kulcsembere

mandiner.hu

Schiffer András nyíltan közölte, hogy kit támogat Budapesten

magyarnemzet.hu

Magyar Péter jelöltje évekig fúrta a rezsicsökkentést Brüsszelben

nemzetisport.hu

Mbappé munkába állt új „munkahelyén”, a kapufa volt a Dortmund legjobbja – mémek

she.life.hu

Baráti körben– undercover összefogás (hirdetés)

origo.hu

Titokzatos ajándék jelent meg Berki Krisztián sírján - kép

videa.hu

Alu paratha, a burgonyával töltött boldogságlepény -receptvideó ( hirdetés)

hirtv.hu

KOMMENT! Új közéleti talkshow Mészáros Nórival hétfőtől csütörtökig 17.50, HírTV! (hirdetés)