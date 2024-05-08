Földre esett étel - mi az igazság az öt másodperces szabályról?

Az 5 másodperces szabály sok problémát vet fel, vannak ugyanis olyan ételek, amelyekre gyorsabban rátapadnak a baktériumok, ilyen a dinnye, ugyanakkor vannak olyanok is, amelyekre lassabban, mint például a gumicukorra. Ennek ellenére
sokan a mai napig vallják, hogy 5 másodperc alatt nincs ideje a baktériumoknak rátapadni az ételre, így nyugodt szívvel fogyasztják el a földről felszedett ételeket.
Egy brit orvos, dr. Sermed Menzher most egy videóban elárulta, hogy számos kórokozó, mint például a szalmonella és a campylobacterek előszeretettel tanyáznak a padlón, szőnyegen, ráadásul ezek akár 4 hétig is életben maradnak a földön.
Ha leejtük az ételt, villámgyorsan rátapadhatnak, a szervezetünkbe juttatva pedig komoly megbetegedéseket, rosszullétekhez okozhatunk magunknak.
Így tehát az orvos tanácsa, hogy
semmiképpen ne együk meg azt az ételt, ami leesett a földre
- írja a Bors a Mirror cikke nyomán.
@drsermedmezher “Quick, 5 Second Rule!” #food. Invasive bacterial species such as Salmonella and Campylobacter have the potential to cause disease when ingested through contaminated food, water, or contact with infected animals or surfaces. These bacteria can survive and multiply in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to various symptoms ranging from mild gastroenteritis to severe and potentially life-threatening illness. Ingestion and colonization: When ingested, Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria can adhere to the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and colonize the intestines. This colonization allows the bacteria to evade the body's natural defenses and establish an infection. Toxin production: Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria produce toxins that can damage the cells lining the intestines, leading to inflammation and disruption of normal gut function. These toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Invasion and systemic spread: In some cases, Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria can penetrate the intestinal lining and enter the bloodstream, leading to systemic infection. Once in the bloodstream, the bacteria can spread to other organs and tissues, causing more severe symptoms and complications such as sepsis, meningitis, or reactive arthritis. Immune response: The body's immune system responds to the presence of invasive bacteria by mounting an inflammatory response. While this immune response is essential for controlling and clearing the infection, it can also contribute to tissue damage and the severity of symptoms. #health #bacteria ♬ Storytelling - Adriel