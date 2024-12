Mutatjuk 2024 legkegyetlenebb, leghalálosabb természeti katasztrófáit - fotók, videó

1/17

(COMBO) This combination of handout aerial images released by Planet Labs PBC; NAIP imagery courtesy of the USDA Farm Service Agency shows the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi on July 13, 2020 (L) and major damage to the town on March 25, 2023 (R) after a tornado touched down the evening of March 24th. - Search efforts were underway Saturday after at least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods. The powerful storm system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 100 miles (60 kilometers) across Mississippi late March 24, 2023, slamming several towns along the way. Search efforts were underway Saturday after at least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods. The powerful storm system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 100 miles (60 kilometers) across Mississippi late March 24, 2023, slamming several towns along the way. (Photo by 2023 Planet Labs PBC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / Planet Labs PBC / NAIP imagery courtesy of the USDA Farm Service Agency " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS