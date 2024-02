Egy férfi elképesztő távolságot tervez legyalogolni egy buli miatt

(PICTURED: HENRY MOORES, 21, WHILE WALKING TO PARIS LAST YEAR) A tradie has vowed to WALK TO IBIZA as he 'can't afford a flight' - trudging a marathon a day for two months so he can party with new pal Wayne Lineker at his swanky beach club. Henry Moores is desperate to visit the party island this summer so has planned an epic 1,200-mile hike through France and mainland Spain to get there. The 21-year-old messaged O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker on Instagram pledging that if he replied then lace up his boots and he'd set off - and to his surprise the club tycoon responded. DISCLAIMER: While Kennedy News and Media uses its best endeavours to establish the copyright and authenticity of all pictures supplied, it accepts no liability for any damage, loss or legal action caused by the use of images supplied and the publication of images is solely at your discretion. SEE KENNEDY NEWS COPY - 0161 697 4266 ***EXCLUSIVE***/Lad Walks To Ibiza

Fotó: Northfoto