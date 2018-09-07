Meghatóan búcsúztak Burt Reynoldstól Hollywood sztárjai

Olyan rendezők is elbúcsúztak Reynoldstól, mint Kevin Smith és Edgar Wright, de a legmeghatóbb poszt Mark Wahlbergtől jött, aki közös kulisszák mögötti fotóval emlékezett meg a színészről, akivel a Boogie Nights című filmben dolgoztak együtt.
Legenda voltál, és a barátom, nyugodj békében
- írta Wahlberg.
Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) 2018. szeptember 6.
Kevin Smith ezt írta:
Igazi amerikai ikon volt, gyerekkorom filmsztárja. Minden alkalmat megragadott, hogy a barátaival forgasson, és nagyon élvezte.
As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) 2018. szeptember 6.
Alulértékelték színészként és rendezőként is, viszont láthatóan jól szórakozott a filmjeiben
- ezt Edgar Wright írta.
R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb— edgarwright (@edgarwright) 2018. szeptember 6.