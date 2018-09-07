Meghatóan búcsúztak Burt Reynoldstól Hollywood sztárjai

2018.09.07. 09:37

Olyan rendezők is elbúcsúztak Reynoldstól, mint Kevin Smith és Edgar Wright, de a legmeghatóbb poszt Mark Wahlbergtől jött, aki közös kulisszák mögötti fotóval emlékezett meg a színészről, akivel a Boogie Nights című filmben dolgoztak együtt. 

 

Legenda voltál, és a barátom, nyugodj békében  

- írta Wahlberg. 

 Kevin Smith ezt írta:

Igazi amerikai ikon volt, gyerekkorom filmsztárja. Minden alkalmat megragadott, hogy a barátaival forgasson, és nagyon élvezte. 

 

 Alulértékelték színészként és rendezőként is, viszont láthatóan jól szórakozott a filmjeiben  

- ezt Edgar Wright írta. 

 

