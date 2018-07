Megerőszakolt és megölt egy hat éves kislányt a 16 éves fiú

Boy, 16, is understood to have been known to victim Alesha MacPhail's family Little girl's body found in woodland in grounds of abandoned hotel on Monday Teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder before being charged yesterday Appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court today after being kept in custody overnight Prosecutors today revealed he has been charged with both rape and murder A teenager has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail who was found dead on the Isle of Bute.