Hősként fogadták Prágában a téli olimpián duplázó cseh sízőt

Ester Ledecka's dream @Olympics continues with another finish at the top of the podium. After claiming #Gold in Women's #AlpineSkiing Super-G, she is creating her own legacy as a two sport star with a #Gold in Women's #Snowboard #PGS



