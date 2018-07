Elképesztő mennyiségű pénzt osztanak szét a vébén

2018 World Cup prize money of $400m is $42m (12%) higher than 2014 $358m. Winner receives $38m, but each participant is guaranteed minimum $9.5m ($8m prize money plus $1.5m preparation). Up further 10% to $440m in Qatar. Clubs providing players receive $209m, triple $70m in 2014. pic.twitter.com/UosIynAmv6