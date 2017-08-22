Őrülten szerelmes a Vámpírnaplók sztárja

2017.08.22. 13:59

A Vámpírnaplók sztárja, Ian Somerhalder megható levelet írt a feleségének a gyerekük születése után.

A Lost-ból és a Vámírnaplók-ból ismert Ian Somerhalder az Instagramon tette közzé felesége, Nikki Reed egyik címlapfotóját, alá pedig megható üzenetet írt.

A képen Reed terhesen látható, ami arra ösztönözte Somerhaldert, hogy megköszönje neki azt a csodálatos kilenc hónapot, amíg kihordta a gyermeküket:

"A kedvesség, a szépség és a természetesség, ami a képekből sugárzik, büszkévé tesz. A terhességeddel sok örömet és energiát hoztál az életünkbe, de szexivé is tetted a terhességet, ahogy azt mindannyian láthatjuk" – írta Somerhalder.

A színész azzal zárta, hogy megköszönte Reednek, hogy pont ő a felesége, és nemcsak őt, de másokat is inspirál.

Ian SomerhalderszórakozástévéVámpírnaplókmédia