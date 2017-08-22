Őrülten szerelmes a Vámpírnaplók sztárja

A Vámpírnaplók sztárja, Ian Somerhalder megható levelet írt a feleségének a gyerekük születése után.
A Lost-ból és a Vámírnaplók-ból ismert Ian Somerhalder az Instagramon tette közzé felesége, Nikki Reed egyik címlapfotóját, alá pedig megható üzenetet írt.
A képen Reed terhesen látható, ami arra ösztönözte Somerhaldert, hogy megköszönje neki azt a csodálatos kilenc hónapot, amíg kihordta a gyermeküket:
Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud. You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, You husband
"A kedvesség, a szépség és a természetesség, ami a képekből sugárzik, büszkévé tesz. A terhességeddel sok örömet és energiát hoztál az életünkbe, de szexivé is tetted a terhességet, ahogy azt mindannyian láthatjuk" – írta Somerhalder.
A színész azzal zárta, hogy megköszönte Reednek, hogy pont ő a felesége, és nemcsak őt, de másokat is inspirál.