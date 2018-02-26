Félmeztelen fotót posztolt a Csajok színésznője

A Csajok főszereplője és alkotója, Lena Dunham a sorozatában sem volt különösebben szégyenlős, most pedig félmeztelen fotót posztolt magáról az Instagramon. A színésznő nagyjából egy hete szakított a barátjával, Jack Antonoff-fal, akkor őszintén vallott arról is, hogy teljesen el kellett távolítani a méhét egy betegség miatt. Mutatjuk mindkét bejegyzést!
Your body failing you is a loss that’s hard to explain and yet the amount of messages I’ve gotten from women in a similar predicament has been so overwhelming, loving and heartening. More than 20 million women in America are living with hysterectomies and those of you who’ve shared your plight and perseverance make me feel so honored to be in your company. Thank you to the village of women who took care of me through this entire process. I have a broken heart and I hear those don’t mend overnight, but we are linked forever by this experience and our refusal to let it hold any of us back from even the grandest dreams.