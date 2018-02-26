Félmeztelen fotót posztolt a Csajok színésznője

2018.02.26. 18:15

A Csajok főszereplője és alkotója, Lena Dunham a sorozatában sem volt különösebben szégyenlős, most pedig félmeztelen fotót posztolt magáról az Instagramon. A színésznő nagyjából egy hete szakított a barátjával, Jack Antonoff-fal, akkor őszintén vallott arról is, hogy teljesen el kellett távolítani a méhét egy betegség miatt. Mutatjuk mindkét bejegyzést!

Night Moves ✨

Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Lena DunhamtévéCsajok (sorozat)médiaszórakozás