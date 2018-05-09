Rájön, mi a fura Kim Kardashian új videóján?

2018.05.09. 12:28

Kim Kardashian egy online versenyre hívta fel a figyelmet az Instagram-oldalán – száz követője nyerhet száz dollárt ruhákra –, a videón azonban más furcsaság is feltűnhetett a rajongóknak. Nagyon úgy néz ki, hogy a modell jól feltöltette az ajkait, legalábbis jóval teltebbnek látszik a szája, mint a korábbi képeken. Nézze csak!

kim kardashianmédiatévészórakozásplasztikai műtétInstagram