Rájön, mi a fura Kim Kardashian új videóján?

Kim Kardashian egy online versenyre hívta fel a figyelmet az Instagram-oldalán – száz követője nyerhet száz dollárt ruhákra –, a videón azonban más furcsaság is feltűnhetett a rajongóknak. Nagyon úgy néz ki, hogy a modell jól feltöltette az ajkait, legalábbis jóval teltebbnek látszik a szája, mint a korábbi képeken. Nézze csak!
Hey guys ! I have 2 exciting announcements ! We are giving 99 more of my followers up to $1000 for sharing their favorite screenshots !! Make sure to follow us on @screenshopit, to see the winners we will be announcing. The best for last - to ALL my followers - that’s right, EVERYONE - we updated our checkout experience, and are giving EVERY person a $25 FREE Gift this month with their first purchase!! #screenshop #screenshopambassador ❤️