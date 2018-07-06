Kiakadt a színésznő, hogy semmibe veszik a problémáját

2018.07.06. 12:47

Lili Reinhart színésznő több dühös posztban bírálta azokat, akik azt gondolják, hogy ha a többiek szemében csinos, akkor már nem is lehet baja a testével.

A Riverdale színésznője, Lili Reinhart szerint az is body shamingnek, vagyis a test kigúnyolásának számít, ha azt mondjuk valakire, hogy normálisan néz ki, esetleg kimondottan csinos, így semmi oka nincs rá, hogy elégedetlen legyen a saját testével.

Lili ReinhartForrás: AFP/2017 Getty Images/Sam Wasson

A színésznő úgy véli, soványan és kövéren, vagy mások szemében csinosan is érezheti magát bizonytalanul valaki, nem szabad bagatellizálni a problémát. Sőt, szerinte a zavar csak nagyobb lesz, ha az ember azt érzi, hogy nincs joga a saját problémájához.

Mindezt egy sor posztban osztotta meg a Twitteren, íme:

