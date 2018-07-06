Kiakadt a színésznő, hogy semmibe veszik a problémáját

Lili Reinhart színésznő több dühös posztban bírálta azokat, akik azt gondolják, hogy ha a többiek szemében csinos, akkor már nem is lehet baja a testével.
A Riverdale színésznője, Lili Reinhart szerint az is body shamingnek, vagyis a test kigúnyolásának számít, ha azt mondjuk valakire, hogy normálisan néz ki, esetleg kimondottan csinos, így semmi oka nincs rá, hogy elégedetlen legyen a saját testével.
A színésznő úgy véli, soványan és kövéren, vagy mások szemében csinosan is érezheti magát bizonytalanul valaki, nem szabad bagatellizálni a problémát. Sőt, szerinte a zavar csak nagyobb lesz, ha az ember azt érzi, hogy nincs joga a saját problémájához.
Mindezt egy sor posztban osztotta meg a Twitteren, íme:
Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is “fine” or “just like” whomever.. is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 2018. július 3.
I will never understand how someone can be so cowardly as to hide behind their phone and tell a stranger that their feelings are irrelevant and considered “whining,” just because they think you represent some ideal figure or shape.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 2018. július 3.
I hope this example helps show you a significant problem that’s going on today with young boys and girls. This is why people with mental health issues- depression, eating disorders, body dismirphia— sometimes don’t get the help they need because they’re shamed into being quiet.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 2018. július 3.
Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying “you’re skinny so shut up about embrscing your body.” As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 2018. július 4.
Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do. That’s where we are dailing. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity- but respect it.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 2018. július 4.