Szégyellte magát a pornószínésznő

Az egykori pornószínésznő, Jenna Jameson nemrég azt mutatta meg, hogy 17 hónappal a szülés után visszanyerte a régi formáját, most pedig posztolt az Instagramon egy fotót arról is, hogy miként festett szülés után. Azt írta, nagyjából 85 kiló volt, de lehet, hogy több is, amiért bocsánatot kért a testétől (ezt mondjuk nem értjük miért, pláne kismamaként). Kis híján meggondolta magát a posztolás előtt, de végül kitette a képet, mutatjuk is.