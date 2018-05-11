Képekben a nagy magyar sikert hozó eurovíziós este

1/19
Ami a legfontosabb volt most: az AWS továbblépett, ott lesz a fináléban Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
2/19
A szlovén Lea Sirk Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
3/19
Laura Rizzotto énekel Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
4/19
Melovin a képen Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
5/19
Lengyelország is indult Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
6/19
Benjamin Ingrosso Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
7/19
Tüzes előadás volt Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
8/19
Jessica Mauboy - egyenest Ausztráliából Forrás: NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza
9/19
Waylon Hollandiából Forrás: NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza
10/19
Jessika feat. Jenifer Brening (San Marino ) Forrás: NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza
11/19
Jessica Mauboy Forrás: NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza
12/19
A "We Got Love\" szól épp Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
13/19
A romén Cristina Caramarcu Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
14/19
Moldova továbbjutott Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
15/19
The Humans Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
16/19
A dán Rasmussen Forrás: NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza
17/19
A jó Alexander Rybak, ki más lenne? Forrás: NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza
18/19
DoReDoS a csapat neve Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong
19/19
Korrekt show volt Forrás: AFP/Francisco Leong