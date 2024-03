The slogan and logo of the 2030 FIFA World Cup to be hosted jointly between Spain, Morocco and Portugal has been revealed: “𝗬𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗩𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬”!



The ambassadors :



🇲🇦 • Noureddine Naybet

🇵🇹 • Cristiano Ronaldo

🇪🇸 • Andrés Iniesta