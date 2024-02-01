Elszabadult a pokol Brüsszelben - galéria

Az EP épülete előtt csaptak össze a Brüsszelben tüntető gazdák a rendőrökkelForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/SOPHIE HUGON/Sophie Hugon
Csütörtök reggel óta több száz gazda gyűlt össze a Place du Luxembourgban, az Európai Parlament előttForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/VIRGINIE NGUYEN HOANG/Virginie Nguyen Hoang
Brüsszel utcáira szerda este óta tömegesen érkeztek gazdák hogy tüntessenekForrás: Anadolu via AFP/2024 Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir
Céljuk, hogy egy európai csúcstalálkozón hallatsák követeléseiketForrás: Anadolu via AFP/2024 Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir
Legalább 1300 traktort számolt a brüsszeli rendőrség Belgiumból és külföldről érkezett az európai parlament környékéreForrás: Anadolu via AFP/2024 Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir
Gazdák tiltakoznak, hogy magasabb jövedelmet és védelmet kérjenek a külföldi versenytőlForrás: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy
A mezőgazdasági termelők traktoraikkal blokkolják a forgalmatForrás: Anadolu via AFP/2024 Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir
A tüntetők a füstben sétálnakForrás: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 01: Protesters burn tires and banners during the farmer protest action in front of the European Parliament Building to demand better conditions in the agricultural sector as they demand to have better conditions to grow, produce and maintain a proper income, on the day of a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium on February 1, 2024. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu (Photo by Dursun Aydemir / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)Forrás: Anadolu via AFP/2024 Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir
Gazdatüntetők Brüsszel utcáinForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/SOPHIE HUGON/Sophie Hugon
Gazdatüntetők Brüsszel utcáinForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/VIRGINIE NGUYEN HOANG/Virginie Nguyen Hoang
Traktorok blokkolják a forgalmatForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/VIRGINIE NGUYEN HOANG/Virginie Nguyen Hoang
Gazdatüntetők Brüsszel utcáinForrás: AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy
Gazdatüntetők Brüsszel utcáinForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/VIRGINIE NGUYEN HOANG/Virginie Nguyen Hoang
Gazdatüntetők Brüsszel utcáinForrás: Anadolu via AFP/2024 Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir
Gazdatüntetők Brüsszel utcáinForrás: Hans Lucas via AFP/SOPHIE HUGON/Sophie Hugon