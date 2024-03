Háromszobás lakássá alakított át egy garázst egy család, most százmilliókat ér az otthonuk

The kitchen in Lexi's converted garage. See SWNS story SWSMgarage. Stay home mum bought garage online and now is worth over £500,000. Lexi Flannagan ,26, from Cheltenham bought a double detached garage in the hope of making into a house. This process started back in February 2017 on Zoopla as Lexi was faced with a garage worth £172,500. The property was put online for only 30 minutes and was captured by Lexi. 'It took a while to get planning permission' which was one of the main concerns. Eventually the permission was granted and the process could start. ***EXCLUSIVE***

Fotó: Lexi Flannagan / SWNS