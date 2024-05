Egy amerikai nő a szeretőjével együtt gyilkolta meg a párját

Agnieszka Rydzewski, 33, Girlfriend of Bridgeview victim Arturo Cantu, 39, plotted his murder with work colleague, Anthony Calderon, 20, of Bedford Park. Rydzewski and Calderon worked together at local McDonalds, Bridgeview Police saidhttps://t.co/RbkQVRLp1j pic.twitter.com/3hMjPVsAna