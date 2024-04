LUKE LITTLER MASTERS MANCHESTER! 🏆



It is back-to-back nightly wins for Luke Littler as he steals the show in Manchester, beating Gerwyn Price in the final to lift the title @AOArena.



The teenage sensation moves top of the table!



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts pic.twitter.com/cUVuFhaOu7