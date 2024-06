Meghalt az egyik leghíresebb francia színésznő

FILES) French actress Anouk Aimee attends a press conference for the film "The Best Years of a Life (Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. French screen star Anouk Aimee, who became an icon of doomed romance in the 1960s thanks to the Oscar-winning "A Man and A Woman", died at 92, on June 18, 2024 , her agent told AFP. Aimee's sultry sophistication graced such arthouse European masterpieces as Federico Fellini's "La Dolce Vita" (1960) and "8 1/2" (1963).

Fotó: AFP