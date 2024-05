Ezek Afrika legdurvább börtönei, ahonnan a rabok csak nagyon ritkán kerülnek ki élve

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY HANNAH MCNEISH Photo made on October 25, 2012 shows inmates out at the yard of Rumbek's central prison in South Sudan. In the ramshackle capital of the world's newest nation, over 100 people await execution in filthy and crowded conditions, which human rights activists say break basic freedoms, with many never having even seen a lawyer. Impoverished South Sudan was left in ruins after decades of war with Sudan before separating in 2011 after a landslide independence referendum. But like so much in the country, the legal system was left in tatters, with sometimes conflicting, overlapping systems of justice. AFP PHOTO/Tony KARUMBA (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP)

