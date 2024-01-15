Massachusetts egy távoli, erdős területén lezuhant egy három embert szállító kisrepülőgép vasárnap reggel. A rendőrség három halálos áldozatról számolt be.

A repülőgép Leyden közelében zuhant le három emberrel a fedélzetén. A balesetet körülményeit egyelőre vizsgálják.

A kétmotoros Beechcraft Baron 55 típusú repülőgép a massachusettsi Leyden közelében zuhant le három emberrel a fedélzetén.

Az azonosított áldozatok között volt Dr. Heath Smith sebész és két gyermeke - írta a Daily Beast.

James D. DeAngelis, a massachusettsi rendőrség szóvivője elmondta, hogy több egységet is riasztottak a balesethez.

A rendőrség nem közölt további részleteket, amíg a nyomozás tart - írta a Fox.