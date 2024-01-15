Massachusetts egy távoli, erdős területén lezuhant egy három embert szállító kisrepülőgép vasárnap reggel. A rendőrség három halálos áldozatról számolt be.
A repülőgép Leyden közelében zuhant le három emberrel a fedélzetén. A balesetet körülményeit egyelőre vizsgálják.
A kétmotoros Beechcraft Baron 55 típusú repülőgép a massachusettsi Leyden közelében zuhant le három emberrel a fedélzetén.
Az azonosított áldozatok között volt Dr. Heath Smith sebész és két gyermeke - írta a Daily Beast.
#HAPPENNING NOW: Tragic news out of Wise and Parker Counties. A member of the Paradise ISD school board along with two of his children died today in a plane crash near Poolville. Dr. Heath Smith was the board's vice president. No word what caused the crash. The @NTSB is… pic.twitter.com/fqtQq4avYf— Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) January 15, 2024
James D. DeAngelis, a massachusettsi rendőrség szóvivője elmondta, hogy több egységet is riasztottak a balesethez.
Texas officials identified the victims who died in a tragic plane crash as Dr. Heath Smith, a surgeon and local school board member, and his two children. “The tragedy that this family has endured is unimaginable,” the district’s superintendent said. https://t.co/YK9cwA6NzD— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 15, 2024
A rendőrség nem közölt további részleteket, amíg a nyomozás tart - írta a Fox.