Armand Duplantis tovább javította saját hihetetlen világcsúcsát - videó

The incredible Ethiopian athlete Gudaf Tsegay obliterated the world record in the women's 5000m by 5 seconds, running an astonishing 14:00.21 at the Diamond League. The previous mark of 14:05.20 was set just in June by Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.



