The nominees for the 2023 IHF World Player of the Year — Women 🙌 One third of the final decision is reserved for you 💪 Be sure to register and vote for your favourite on https://t.co/lYxJ8E2S0G starting on Monday 26 February, 16:00 CET 💥



More 👉 https://t.co/pRTwcgOU9L pic.twitter.com/qD5lmxi2ob